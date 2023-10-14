Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.24

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.24 and traded as low as $9.86. Sosei Group shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOLTF shares. Citigroup cut shares of Sosei Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sosei Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; HTL0016878 for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; and PF-07258669 for anorexia.

