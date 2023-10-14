S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Trimmed by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.4% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $218,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $363.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,796. The firm has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.12 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

