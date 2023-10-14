Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,009,300 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the September 15th total of 1,975,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 272.8 days.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

DALXF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,259. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DALXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CIBC downgraded Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

