SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 50,693 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,458,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 809,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 615,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 115,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.81. 235,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,803. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSK

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

(Free Report)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.