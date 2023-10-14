Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $219.58

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.58 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.69). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.67), with a volume of 181,350 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 249 ($3.05) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 286 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.67) to GBX 305 ($3.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The company has a market cap of £862.80 million, a PE ratio of 4,270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

