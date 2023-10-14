Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec raised Standard Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

Standard Bank Group Cuts Dividend

SGBLY stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,336. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.2706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Standard Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

