Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $87.18

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.18 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 86.40 ($1.06). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 30,303 shares.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.86.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

