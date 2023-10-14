Status Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Status has a market capitalization of $91.97 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00021376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,889.83 or 1.00040706 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02361561 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $1,920,303.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

