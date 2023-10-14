Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $76.76 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $76.76 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,852.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00229716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.63 or 0.00799293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.78 or 0.00568962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00055875 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 446,129,375 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

