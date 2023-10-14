Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. Steem has a market capitalization of $76.57 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,867.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00230029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00804137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00569482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00055685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00126126 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 446,116,853 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

