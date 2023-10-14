Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in September

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,939,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 5,078,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,641.3 days.

Stockland Price Performance

Shares of STKAF stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Stockland has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

About Stockland

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

