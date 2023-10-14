Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in September

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,939,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 5,078,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,641.3 days.
Stockland Price Performance
Shares of STKAF stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Stockland has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.03.
About Stockland
