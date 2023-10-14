STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $138.93 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, STP has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $138.93 million and $83.38 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06781465 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $72,159,471.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

