Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. Sulliden Mining Capital shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 108,500 shares.

Sulliden Mining Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

