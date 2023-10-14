Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 39,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Sumitomo has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $12.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.