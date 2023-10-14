Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Up 90.4% in September

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,868,600 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the September 15th total of 981,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,245.7 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPTF remained flat at $7.42 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Sunny Optical Technology has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CLSA downgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Featured Articles

