Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Short Interest Down 54.5% in September

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IVCP stock remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Friday. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Swiftmerge Acquisition

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 405,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,558 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 483.9% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 889,832 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

