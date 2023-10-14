Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Short Interest Down 54.5% in September

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of IVCP stock remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Friday. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.
Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.
About Swiftmerge Acquisition
Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.
