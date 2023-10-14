Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Update

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Sylvamo
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sylvamo Stock Up 4.3 %
Sylvamo stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. 350,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.05.
Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sylvamo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.
Sylvamo Company Profile
Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sylvamo
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.