Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Update

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. 350,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

