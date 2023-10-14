Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 101.8% in September

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Symrise Stock Up 0.5 %

About Symrise

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 56,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Symrise has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Articles

