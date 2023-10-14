Synthomer Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 16th (OTCMKTS:SYHMY)

Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 16th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 16th.
Synthomer Stock Performance
Shares of SYHMY remained flat at $4.70 on Friday. Synthomer has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.
About Synthomer
