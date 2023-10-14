Synthomer Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 16th (OTCMKTS:SYHMY)

Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 16th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 16th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

Shares of SYHMY remained flat at $4.70 on Friday. Synthomer has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

