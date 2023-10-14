Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 693.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 3.2% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 2,845,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

