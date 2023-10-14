Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.58

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.58 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.05 ($0.06). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 192,507 shares.

Tavistock Investments Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.57. The firm has a market cap of £30.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Tavistock Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 0.07 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

