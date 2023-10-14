TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Update

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TDH Stock Performance

TDH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. TDH has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDH

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in TDH in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TDH by 1,197.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TDH in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

