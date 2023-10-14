Terra Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Terra has a market capitalization of $161.31 million and $9.12 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001243 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 401,042,184 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

