Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Down 19.5% in September

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 16,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

TEVA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 11,868,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.