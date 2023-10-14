The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.76

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $3.33. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 17,760 shares trading hands.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 184,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 156,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

