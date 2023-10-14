The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of J. M. Smucker worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 197,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.31. 1,082,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,914. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.49 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

