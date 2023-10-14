The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,816.27

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,816.27 ($22.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,873.50 ($22.93). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,845 ($22.58), with a volume of 294,955 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEIR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.68) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($25.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,157.50 ($26.41).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEIR

The Weir Group Price Performance

The Weir Group Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,850.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,816.66. The firm has a market cap of £4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,865.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,814.43%.

About The Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.