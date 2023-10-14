Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0322

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $203.13 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00034176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00024455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,312,940,324 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

