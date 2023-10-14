TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 89,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOMZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOMZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.95. 6,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,008. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

