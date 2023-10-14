Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,104 shares during the period. Vale comprises 0.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vale by 12.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 146,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 20.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 16.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 9.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 118,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank cut Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 14,987,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,963,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

