Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,270. The stock has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $173.83 and a one year high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.83.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.