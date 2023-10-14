Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Update

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,790,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 17,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

TCOM stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,693. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

