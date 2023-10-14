Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 606,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 666,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Troika Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the second quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Troika Media Group by 133.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

TRKA stock remained flat at $1.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 121,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. Troika Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.

