TrueFi Price Tops $0.0347 on Major Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $37.07 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,203,485 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,067,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03427803 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,139,903.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

