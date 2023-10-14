Ultra Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $50.30 million and approximately $417,322.50 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,886.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.83 or 0.00799041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00125955 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014462 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00024538 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,602,864 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

