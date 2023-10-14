Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 14.5% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.62.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

UNP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.75. 1,874,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

