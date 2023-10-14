UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.85-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $24.85-25.00 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE UNH opened at $539.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $499.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.08 and its 200 day moving average is $491.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $573.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,749,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,647,433,000 after buying an additional 399,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

