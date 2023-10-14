UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.85-25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.83. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.85-$25.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $573.52.

UNH stock opened at $539.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,749,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,647,433,000 after acquiring an additional 399,739 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 21,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $709,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

