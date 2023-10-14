USD Coin Market Capitalization Hits $25.13 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. USD Coin has a market cap of $25.13 billion and $1.03 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 25,125,040,241 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

