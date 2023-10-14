Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Short Interest Update

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of VMCA stock remained flat at $11.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,972. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMCA. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 1,195.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 863,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 796,800 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $5,160,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 485,456 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $4,293,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,987,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

