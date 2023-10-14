Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,022. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

