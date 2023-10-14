Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.7% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 153.9% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.19. 737,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,284. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

