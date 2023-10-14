Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $278.19. The company had a trading volume of 737,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,284. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.72 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

