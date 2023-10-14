Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.62. 466,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,830. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.25 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

