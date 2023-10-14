Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 639.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,860,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,254. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.34 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

