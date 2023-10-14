Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.00. 88,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.93 and its 200-day moving average is $196.32. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $162.77 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

