Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
NASDAQ VONE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.00. 88,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.93 and its 200-day moving average is $196.32. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $162.77 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.