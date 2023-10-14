Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 51.5% in September

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,900 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the September 15th total of 504,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VGSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,542. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
