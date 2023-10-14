Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 51.5% in September

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,900 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the September 15th total of 504,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,542. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

