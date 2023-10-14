Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 150.1% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 278,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 167,187 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 20.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,844. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2591 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

