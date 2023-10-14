Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 16.0% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $189,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $255,265,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,906. The company has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.42 and its 200-day moving average is $214.48.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.