Verasity Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $52.67 million and $11.17 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005553 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.